Hibs have also explained why season tickets ‘have now been taken off sale.’

Hibs have provided an update on season tickets after seats for next season proved hot property.

The club have banked their place in the top six with two games to go pre split, having beat St Johnstone 3-0 at the weekend. With an eight point gap on sixth place Hearts and fifth to become a European spot if red hot Scottish Cup favourites Celtic win that competition, European football also looks a strong possibility.

Season tickets for next season were recently released as Hibs capitalise on the good form on the pitch. They have confirmed that already they have sailed through the 10,000 mark, with sales now paused for the time being.

Hibs season ticket update

A club statement reads: “Following the passing of the Seat Release Deadline, we are excited to announce that over 10,000 Season Tickets have been purchased in this initial sales phase! The Club would like to thank all our supporters for their continued support this season and as we approach our milestone 150th Anniversary year.

“2025/26 Season Tickets have now been taken off sale to allow the Ticket Office to complete all seat move requests. If supporters would like to request to move their seat(s) for the 25/26 season – please fill out this form. Once all the seat move requests have been fulfilled, the Club will provide advance notice as to when all remaining Season Tickets will go on General Sale.

“The Club are currently working through a large number of hospitality renewals in our Pioneers, Tornadoes, Edinburgh Club, Albion Bar and Behind The Goals spaces. If you have emailed the Club about your renewal, a member of our team will be in touch soon. Please note, the Club are currently working through a large volume of renewal requests, so we thank you for your patience at this time.”

Weekend reaction

Goals from Junior Hoilett, Martin Boyle and Kieron Bowie sealed a comfortable success over the Perthshire Saints at the weekend. Boss David Gray said post-match: “It was a complete performance. Before the game you set out your game plan and what you’d like to see, and we saw that. Three points, three goals at home, and a clean sheet; that’s everything you could hope for.

“All the praise goes to the players today for their efforts, they fully deserved the win. I’m really proud. When I think about where we’ve been to where we are now to give us this opportunity, you have to be. At the start of every season the minimum for this football club is top six, we know that, and then you start to look towards the European places. With two games to go before the split we’ve secured top six, which hasn’t been done for a few years, so praise goes to the players for that.

“Again, when you think about where we were, it's an incredible achievement. We go into a difficult game at Ibrox next, but we go into it in a brilliant frame of mind, confidence is high, momentum is there, and we will go there with a game-plan to keep this run going.”