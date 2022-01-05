Elias Melkersen: No doubting new Hibs signing's potential says Bodø/Glimt chief as he hails 'great story'

Elias Melkersen has joined Hibs after a productive spell in Norway's second tier

The 19-year-old forward joined the Easter Road side on a four-and-a-half year deal for a significant six-figure fee, becoming Shaun Maloney’s first January signing.

Melkersen caught the eye on loan at Ranheim last year and many Glimt fans were keen to see him in a yellow jersey in the 2022 season.

However, he departs the Nordland outfit having not made a first-team appearance for the Aspmyra Stadion club.

Confirming that the teenager’s displays during the 2021 campaign had alerted numerous clubs, Thomassen revealed in-depth discussions had taken place before sanctioning Melkersen’s Scotland switch.

“This is a great story for Bodø/Glimt. Elias is a very promising football player, who has developed well in our academy, training with our first team, and during his loan spell at Ranheim.

"There is no doubt that he has the potential to progress in the coming years,” Thomassen said.

"Further development for Elias will be about many factors, including the possibility of playing time. For Bodø/Glimt, there will always be a balance between individual development opportunities for players at our club, and the first team product as a whole.

"After discussions with Elias we came to the conclusion that it made sense to accept his wish to play for Hibs at the highest level in Scotland.

"Bodø/Glimt wants to be a club that helps our young players to realise their dreams, at our club but also elsewhere when it is considered right for both parties.