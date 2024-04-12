There will be a special guest in attendance at Motherwell vs Hibs.

Former American TV executive Erik Barmack has given an insight into his potential investment in Motherwell ahead of Saturday’s game with Hibs.

The former Netflix vice-president has entered into an agreement with the Fir Park board over a deal that could see him become the majority shareholder in ML1. Majority shareholder The Well Society are currently the largest shareholder with 71%- but members recently held a vote on whether they would be open to a deal that would dilute their shareholding to under 50%. Barmack has given an insight into his thinking ahead of his potential involvement and went some way to easing any fears supporters may have of his investment.

He is set to jet into Scotland to watch the weekend’s crunch clash that will be pivotal in the top six shake-up. In an interview with BBC Scotland, he added: “Our perspective is we never want to make an investment that disempowers the Well Society and the connection the fan-owned group has with the club.”

The Well Society have not been involved in any discussions but co-chairman and board member Douglas Dickie has been described as ‘a key party’ as the group form their own plans to increase income if Barmack’s interest does not come to fruition.

In a recent statement, it said: “As the majority shareholder, we will continue to work on Society plans to engage fans, maximise membership and raise funds, while these negotiations continue. Things are at an early stage and we do not have the information as yet to reach a decision on whether we, as the elected representatives of the Well Society, believe that an agreement would be credible or beneficial to the football club. Rest assured that you – our members – will always be those with the responsibility of agreeing to or rejecting any investment opportunity which potentially alters the operating model of the club and the Well Society’s shareholding.”

Former Aberdeen star backs Serie A move

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron could put himself ‘on the path to superstardom’ by taking advantage of reported interest from two Serie A clubs.

Central midfielder with two assists and one goal this season. Played all of his career in Scotland for the Dons, as well as Brechin City and Kelty Hearts. TransferMarkt value - €600k

After fellow Scots Lewis Ferguson and Aaron Hickey impressed following moves to Bologna in recent years, Italian clubs have been linked with a number of Premiership youngsters and Dons star Barron has reportedly captured the attention of Sassuolo and Cagliari in recent months. He is approaching the final weeks of his current deal at Pittodrie.

Former Dons star Joe Harper described Barron as ‘a cultured midfield player’ and believes the 21-year-old can follow in the footsteps of Scotland international Ferguson by making a successful switch to Serie A.

Writing in his Press and Journal column, he said: “I would obviously prefer Connor, 21, to stay at the Dons, but with the back and forth over signing a new deal having gone on and on, I think there is very little prospect of him being at Pittodrie next season.

“While Connor has previously been linked to the likes of Swansea City – who made a rejected £500,000 bid for him in January – and has been touted for the Reds’ rivals Rangers, I think he should go to Italy if there is genuine interest from Sassuolo and Cagliari.

