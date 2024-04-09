Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron.

Hibs are back in action this weekend with an away clash against Motherwell. Nick Montgomery’s side have lost their last two games in a row against Rangers and St Johnstone and will be keen to bounce back.

Hearts face a home clash against Livingston on Saturday. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding some of the Scottish Premiership pair’s rivals…

Aberdeen midfielder wanted

Aberdeen could face a battle to keep hold of the highly-rated Connor Barron this summer amid interest from Italy. According to a report by the Daily Record, the midfielder has emerged on the radar of Sassuolo and Cagliari in Serie A ahead of next season as they look for the next Lewis Ferguson, who has been causing a stir at Bologna over recent times.

The 21-year-old, who is a Scotland youth international, is out of contract at the end of this campaign and the Dons would be due £500,000 in compensation if he was to be snapped up by another club. He has made 35 appearances in all competitions this term, 23 of which have come in the league, chipping in with a single goal and two assists.

Motherwell in line for boost

Hibs’ next opponents Motherwell are ‘set’ for a boost regarding promising attacker Dylan Wells. The Daily Record claim he is in ‘talks’ over a new deal at Fir Park amid interest from below the border from English duo Brighton and Hove Albion and Leeds United.