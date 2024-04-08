Hibs penalty claim has pundit apoplectic as he rages over 'utter joke' in referee verdict
Michael Stewart has vented his fury over the penalty Hibs didn’t get during their weekend Premiership defeat to St Johnstone at Easter Road.
The flashpoint occurred in the first half of the 2-1 loss, which has top six chances hanging by a thread. Saints goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov came out to punch a ball that Hibs playmaker Emiliano Marcondes was contesting, and the pair clashed. Referee Grant Irvine wasn’t called upon to take a closer look at the incident by VAR official David Munro, and play continued on.
Adama Sidibeh’s effort put St Johnstone ahead before Chris Cadden levelled things up. Tony Gallacher’s strike to win the game for the away side means Hibs must beat Motherwell at Fir Park on matchday 33, and hope Dundee lose both of their remaining pre-split games to Rangers and Aberdeen. A draw in the scenario where Dundee lose both could also secure a top half berth on goal difference.
Stewart started the weekend incident anger with “that is a penalty all day long.” But when Allan Preston informed him play was moving on, the former midfielder couldn’t believe it.
He fumed: “Oh my god. You are thinking if he has punched that, the ball has not gone where you would expect it to go. That... how on god’s green earth has somebody looked at that and said ‘aye, fine.’ It’s an utter joke.”
Saints goalkeeper Mitov was adamant it wasn’t a call that Hibs could ponder shouting for. He said: “No, you can’t be claiming that. I won the ball first, I shouted nice and early and won the punch. It’s understandable that they’re trying to get something but not in my books.”
