The Hibs penalty claim has been met with a furious verdict.

Michael Stewart has vented his fury over the penalty Hibs didn’t get during their weekend Premiership defeat to St Johnstone at Easter Road.

The flashpoint occurred in the first half of the 2-1 loss, which has top six chances hanging by a thread. Saints goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov came out to punch a ball that Hibs playmaker Emiliano Marcondes was contesting, and the pair clashed. Referee Grant Irvine wasn’t called upon to take a closer look at the incident by VAR official David Munro, and play continued on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adama Sidibeh’s effort put St Johnstone ahead before Chris Cadden levelled things up. Tony Gallacher’s strike to win the game for the away side means Hibs must beat Motherwell at Fir Park on matchday 33, and hope Dundee lose both of their remaining pre-split games to Rangers and Aberdeen. A draw in the scenario where Dundee lose both could also secure a top half berth on goal difference.

Stewart started the weekend incident anger with “that is a penalty all day long.” But when Allan Preston informed him play was moving on, the former midfielder couldn’t believe it.

He fumed: “Oh my god. You are thinking if he has punched that, the ball has not gone where you would expect it to go. That... how on god’s green earth has somebody looked at that and said ‘aye, fine.’ It’s an utter joke.”