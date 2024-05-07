Ex Hibs and Celtic star set to become free agent again as SPFL club confirm release

The former Scotland youth international has also turned out for clubs like Birmingham City, Portsmouth and Dundee United in his career (Pic: SNS)

Former Hibs and Celtic midfielder Scott Allan will become a free agent this summer after Arbroath confirmed the 32-year old is to be released at the end of his contract.

The Red Lichties are having a major clear out after finishing bottom of the Scottish Championship with their relegation to League One confirmed. He is one of 12 players set to be released by the Angus club which also includes the likes of ex-Hibs youth defender Michael McKenna, Derek Gaston and Ricky Little while current Easter Road loanee Max Boruc will return to Edinburgh following the conclusion of his loan spell at Gayfield.

Allan had two spells at Hibs between 2014 and 2015 and then a loan spell in 2018 which was made permanent and saw the Glasgow born playmaker remain at the club till 2022. He signed for Arbroath after leaving the Hibees and made 19 appearances in his first season there but failed to score a goal.

He spent this season on loan at Larne in Northern Ireland’s NIFL Premiership but will now be looking for a new club once again this summer. His next club will be the 14th of his career having started with Dundee United and turned out for Celtic, Hibs, Dundee, Inverness CT and Forfar Athletic in Scotland.