Hibs hero departs SPFL club after 'challenging campaign'
Former Hibs midfielder Marvin Bartley has left his role as Queen of the South manager after a ‘challenging campaign’ with the League One club.
The Doonhamers released a statement over the weekend, confirming the decision was made by mutual consent between the club and the 37-year old. Despite being one of four full-time teams in the third tier, the Dumfries side were only managed a 7th place finish and had to wait till the final day of the season to have end the threat of relegation as they finished just two points above ninth placed Stirling Albion who will no take part in the League 2 play-offs.
Queen of the South chairman Billy Hewitson said- "We had all hoped for a successful season competing at the top end of the league but unfortunately this was not meant to be so the decision has been made to part company with Marvin. We thank him and wish him well going forward."
Bartley added, "We obviously wanted a successful season but it wasn’t meant to be for one reason or another including injuries. A young group will have improved and learned a lot this year and be better for it. This will allow the club a full summer to move forward. I would like to thank the coaching staff players, the Board, the fans and everyone at the club especially the volunteers for all their efforts during my time at the club."
The former Bournemouth and Burnley midfielder made over 100 appearances for Hibs during his four seasons in Edinburgh between 2015 and 2019. He was part of the teams that lifted the Scottish Cup and Scottish Championship before finishing his playing career with Premiership rivals Livingston where he also took his first steps into coaching.
He was appointed Queen of the South manager in January 2023 and was in charge of 61 matches in total. Prior to taking on the role he also spent time working as a pundit for BBC Scotland and we may see him return to that role for now as he considers the next steps in his coaching career.
