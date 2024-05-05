It has been an underwhelming season for Hibs and one that has seen Nicky Montgomery’s side failed to secure a top six finish.

Saturday’s 2-1 away defeat against lowly Ross County provided yet another disappointing day - but one Hibs will hope to put behind them as the head into the final three games of the season. That begins with a home double header against Aberdeen and Motherwell before the campaign comes to a close with a visit to Livingston in two weeks time.

Once that game is over and the curtain comes down on a season of change, Montgomery will aim to boost his squad during the summer months as he focuses on preparations for his first full season in charge at Easter Road.

With defensive issues hampering Hibs bid to improve this season, there is no doubt Montgomery will aim to boost his options at the back - and that could mean looking into the free transfer options where several potential additions could catch the eye.

1 . Josh Knight - Peterborough United The former Leicester man has played over 100 games for Peterborough and was named Wycombe Wanderers player of the season during a loan spell in 2021. Photo: Joe Dent Photo Sales

2 . Jason Kerr - Wigan Athletic If Wigan can't keep a hold of the former St Johnstone man then no doubt a list of clubs, likely a few in Scotland included, will be queuing up for his signature. Photo Sales

3 . Joe Shaughnessy - Dundee Vastly experienced in the Scottish top flight with Aberdeen, St Johnstone, St Mirren and now Dundee. Photo Sales