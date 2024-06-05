Ex Hibs, Arsenal and St Johnstone midfielder named manager of Highland League club
Brechin City have named former Hibs midfielder Patrick Cregg as their new manager.
The 38-year old had a brief spell at Easter Road during the 2009/2010 seasons having previously spent three and a half years at Falkirk where he helped them reach the 2009 Scottish Cup final. He came through the youth ranks at Arsenal and went on to turn out for Greenock Morton, St Mirren, St Johsntone, Forfar Athletic and Montrose among others before hanging up his boots in 2019.
Since then he has been assistant manager at League of Ireland sides St Patrick’s Athletic and Dundalk. In his first head coach role he will be charged with getting the Hedgemen out of the Highland League and back into the SPFL.
Brechin chairman Kevin Mackie commented: “We are delighted to have secured Paddy’s services and look forward to him moving to Scotland and taking up the Manager’s position at the Club. He will be joined by Logan McConachie who will now leave his position at Spartans to take up his role as Assistant to Paddy. Logan has previously been Assistant Manager at Jeanfield Swifts.
“Both Paddy and Logan have ambitions to progress further up the leagues and their coaching skills will swing into action to work with the squad at training which starts next week.”
Brechin missed out on the SPFL Pyramid play-off by the narrowest of margins last season as rivals Buckie Thistle won the league title on the final day of the season. The trophy presentation went down to the wire with both clubs finishing on 81 points but Buckie’s superior goal difference, which was only two better than City, was the deciding factor.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.