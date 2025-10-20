The former Hibs boss featured heavily for Sheffield United as a player and has also coached at Tottenham.

A former Hibs boss is set to leave Nottingham Forest after Ange Postecoglou’s tenure as manager was brought to an abrupt end.

After less than 40 days at the helm, the former Celtic and Tottenham manager was sacked following a 3-0 loss to Chelsea in the Premier League. It is the shortest permanent managerial reign in Premier League history and Nottingham Forest collected a single one point from his five league matches in charge.

As part of his arrival, Nick Montgomery arrived as an assistant coach. He featured with Sheffield United heavily as a player and his coaching with Central Coast Mariners in the A-League won him Hibs admiration, who moved to hire him as gaffer in 2023.

Who else will leave Nottingham Forest after Ange Postecoglou sacking?

He left after less than a year amid a disappointing season that left the club in the Premiership’s bottom six, but both he and assistant Sergio Raimundo got the chance to join Postecoglou’s coaching sanctum at Tottenham. They won the Europa League while at Spurs before leaving in the summer, and joining the Aussie at Nottingham Forest.

It’s been claimed by the BBC that “Postecoglou's staff, including Nick Montgomery, Mile Jedinak and Sergio Raimundo are also expected to leave” Nottingham Forest. The club said after the former Hibs and Sheffield United man’s arrival: “Nottingham Forest can confirm that coaches Mile Jedinak, Nick Montgomery, Sergio Raimundo and Rob Burch have joined the club.

“Following the arrival of Ange Postecoglou as the Club’s new Head Coach, the quartet are taking up crucial roles within the coaching team. Montgomery and Raimundo are joining, both as an Assistant Coach, having held the same roles under Postecoglou at Tottenham. The former has a wealth of experience in English football, making over 350 appearances as a player for Sheffield United. As a Head Coach for the Central Coast Mariners, he won the A-League Men Championship in 2023.

Why did Nottingham Forest sack Ange Postecoglou?

“Raimundo worked with Montgomery and Postecoglou at Central Coast Mariners and Tottenham respectively. The 41-year-old possesses extensive international coaching experience from clubs in countries including Senegal, Brazil, Canada and Austria. As the new coaching staff arrive, everyone at the Club warmly welcomes Mile, Nick, Sergio and Rob to Nottingham Forest.”

Postecoglou said of his coaching staff: “Having the guys who already know how I work and already kind of understand the environment I want set is going to help me just fast track a few things. They're good guys. You know, they were on a journey with me last year. We won the Europa League and they were equally as motivated, ambitious and hugely excited. I mean, when I spoke to all of them, they made some pretty quick decisions. We all had to make some pretty quick decisions.”

A statement from Forest on the sacking of Postecoglou read: “Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that after a series of disappointing results and performances, Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties as head coach with immediate effect The Club will make no further comment at this time.”