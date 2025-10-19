Hibernian's Junior Hoilett celebrates scoring to make it 4-0 during a William Hill Premiership match between Hibernian and Livingston (Pic: SNS) | SNS Group

David Gray’s side picked up just their second win of the Scottish Premiership at Easter Road on Saturday.

Hibs picked up their second Scottish Premiership win of the season and their first since the opening weekend with a 4-0 thrashing of Livingston at Easter Road.

A string of draws, followed by the late Edinburgh Derby defeat to rivals Hearts at Tynecastle, had left David Gray’s side looking a bit lackluster as the new campaign picked up momentum. However, Saturday’s big win has actually been enough to move them to third place in the league table after eight matches.

Record signing Thibault Klidjé started the match and got his Hibs account up and running early on as the hosts held their 1-0 lead up till half time. Jamie McGrath doubled their advantage after the break and Junior Hoilett came off the bench to bag a later brace and wrap up the three points for the hosts in Leith.

Scotland hero tips Hibs to ‘kick on’ after 4-0 win over Livingston gets season up and running

Former Scotland international James McFadden was speaking on BBC Scotland’s Sportscene highlights show on Saturday. The 48 times capped ex Motherwell and Everton man believes the big win for David Gray’s side can be a launching pad for their season.

Asked by host Steven Thomson if they can ‘kick on’ after this result, McFadden said: “It's something to build on, without doubt. Scoring four goals at home and keeping a clean sheet and scoring some good goals as well.

“That has to be the expectation. We spoke about the strength of the squad, leaving Martin Boyle out (of the starting 11) and winning a game 4-0, then you've got to be happy with that.

“It should just make the players that were left out hungry to get back into the side. That competition in the squad should be driving the performances on. I would expect Hibs to go on a run now, but they have to maintain their levels.”

Hibs get into ‘rhythm’ to rack up four against ‘hard to beat’ Livingston

As the two former Scotland internationals light heartedly joked about whether or not Livingston, who have lost five of their last eight Premiership matches, are hard to beat, McFadden added: “I think the Hibs have found a rhythm and they've got a strong squad, we were just speaking there about the players that are left out, players that are on the bench. They've got a strong squad and that competition can only be a good thing.

“It was a good performance, David Gray speaking there saying he was pleased with every aspect of the game, and quite rightly so. A 4-0 win at home against the Livingston side, they're a tough team to play against, there's no doubt.

“They're not winning games (Livingston), I get that, but their teams aren't putting them away the way Hibs did today. They're a tough opposition and they are showing that they are going to be tough to play against.

“Today for Hibs, they got into their rhythm, they scored some good goals. Obviously, keep a clean sheet as well. I think Livingston have proved to be tough opposition without really getting the results that they feel they should get or they deserve.”

