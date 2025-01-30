Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Hibs boss was on TV duties and recounted his time at Easter Road.

A former Hibs boss has recounted his days at Easter Road - and how he helped make the club millions.

The transfer window is entering its final stages and the 2025 winter period has brought Alasana Manneh to Easter Road from Odense. A midfielder, fans will hope he can have a similar engine room impact as John McGinn had, who made himself a club hero between 2015-2018.

He helped the club to Scottish Cup glory and out of the Championship before moving on to Aston Villa for a fee in the region of £2.8m. Celtic were also on the case at the time, seven years ago come this summer, but McGinn opted for Villa where he is now captain.

One of his managers at Hibs was Neil Lennon, who was at the helm when the midfielder made his big move south. Lennon was on co-commentary duties for Aston Villa’s 4-2 Champions League win over Celtic midweek and when the battler appeared from the bench, a tale from Easter Road emerged on the live broadcast.

There was also a mention for brothers, Paul and John, who have also featured for Hibs. He said on TNT Sports: “He's got a great tradition in Celtic, but you know, he's become a hero here at Aston Villa. He's been absolutely magnificent over the years. Drove him through promotion from the Championship.

“He's been a mainstay under Unai Emery, who was club captain. And the fans absolutely adore him here. I had him at Hibs and I sold him to Aston Villa. And he was magnificent for me. He's just matured into, you know, one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

“I think ultimately it was down to John's decision and, you know, the work that Steve Bruce did in the background to bring him from Hibs to Aston Villa. And it's turned out to be worth £3 million. Comes from a great family. His grandfather was president of the SFA. His brothers, Paul and Stephen, fabulous players in their own right in Scotland. They're a good family as well.”