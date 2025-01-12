Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The star has shone for clubs like Hibs and Sheffield Wednesday and in the twilight of his career, he’s ‘top class in everything he does’

A former Hibs star is showing age is just a number as he hits top form at English League One club Wrexham.

Steven Fletcher scored 46 times in 171 games for Hibs and has also featured over 100 times for Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland. The former Scotland international also counts Wolves, Burnley, Stoke City, Marseille and Dundee United amongst his former clubs, now with Wrexham.

Starting matches with a lingering knee problem in the background may be difficult these days for Fletcher but he has landed the title of super sub after coming off the bench and scoring goals in each of Wrexham's last four home games. It takes his account for the season to five strikes, much to the delight of boss Phil Parkinson.

The ex-Hibees and Owls man has plenty of time for the way his gaffer is managing him. He told The Leader: “Obviously my time has been limited with my knee and stuff but it’s working well with me and the gaffer. When he needs me, I try and go on and do what I can. He's brilliant, especially for me in my stage of my career.

"He's approachable, he will come and speak to you every day. From a personal point of view he's been brilliant for me; just the way he uses me and the way he treats me. He understands my body. Obviously I'm 37 now and he's been great for me. I'm really enjoying working under him."

The feeling is mutual as Parkinson loves working with the ex-Hibs and Sheffield Wednesday forward. He said: "You always believe with Fletch in the middle of the goal that something could happen. He is a high quality player.

“He is top class in everything he does. His awareness around him is at a very high standard, Premier League level. I think it's got to be close to being some club record, isn't it? Four home games and four goals. Fletch has had a problem with his knee this season which we've had to manage his training time during the week.

"We just haven't been able to get the training volume in him to start him. He's getting better now and we were tempted (to start him against Peterborough) because we knew the game would be a bit flatter with the sheer volume of games we've had. But if you start Fletch, you lose that impact of him coming on and he was brilliant again with another goal."