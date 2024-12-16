He was going to hang up his boots during the summer - but he’s now living it up with a Hollywood A-lister at Wrexham.

A former Hibs and Sheffield Wednesday star has been spotted living it up with Hollywood’s Channing Tatum after his goal at the weekend.

Steven Fletcher is part of the Wrexham squad currently on a global platform, largely down to owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. The two actors have put the English League One club on the map with their Disney+ series ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ and they have had plenty of famous faces at games.

21 Jump Street star Tatum is the latest, having most recently worked with Reynolds on the latest Deadpool movie. And after a 2-2 draw with Cambridge United at the weekend, former Hibs striker Fletcher and fellow forward Ollie Palmer were out and about with Tatum in social media footage.

Fletcher joined Wrexham in 2023 after leaving Dundee United and admitted he would have retired in the summer had he not landed another Red Dragons deal. The 37-year-old said to the Leader: "It was in the back of my mind but only if I didn't get another year here. I would never have gone anywhere else.

“If I didn't get another year here I was going to retire. I am glad the club wanted to keep me. I was open with the gaffer about it before I signed my new deal. I wasn't holding him to ransom or anything like that but I had made up my mind.

"I didn't want to move again somewhere else - I am too old for that now. I am settled here and it is a great place. The town is brilliant and the players are great."

Fletcher started his career at Hibs and enjoyed a prolific run at Easter Road between 2004-2009 before a move to Burnley. He has since featured for Wolves, Sunderland, Marseille, Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke City, Dundee United and now Wrexham, with Hibs still the club he has played the most amount of games for. Then it’s Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland, both of who he represented over 100 times.