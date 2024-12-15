Former Hibs star fires cheeky social media dig at Hearts after Ross County win

The latest from Hibs and Hearts as both Edinburgh clubs look to claw their way up the Premiership table.

Former Hibs striker Tam McManus wasted little time in aiming a dig at Edinburgh rivals Hearts after his old club claimed a 3-1 win against Ross County on Saturday afternoon.

David Gray’s side made it just one defeat in their last four games as they bounced back from their 3-0 defeat against Celtic in fine style with a confident display at Easter Road. After making a slow start to the contest and falling behind to an early strike from Elijah Campbell, Hibs got themselves back on level-terms in first-half injury-time with a neat header from former Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle. That provided the platform for Hibs to go on and claim all three points. An Elie Youan penalty put Gray’s men in front for the first time in the game with just over quarter of an hour remaining and Josh Campbell ended any doubt over the destination of the points when he grabbed a third goal of the day in the fourth minute of injury-time.

Elie Youan put Hibs ahead from the penalty spot. | SNS Group

The win has lifted Hibs to eighth place in the table on the same day cross-city rivals Hearts slipped back to the bottom of the Premiership table as they prepare for a visit to fellow strugglers Kilmarnock on Sunday afternoon.

Less than half an hour after the full-time whistle at Easter Road, former Hibs star McManus posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Into the heady heights of 8th and Hearts drop back to the bottom. Not a bad day”

Clarke ‘desperate’ for Scotland World Cup progress

Steve Clarke has described himself as ‘desperate’ to guide Scotland to their first World Cup Finals since 1998.

Clarke was on hand to witness the draw for the qualifying stage of the 2026 World Cup Finals as the Tartan Army were handed a challenging group that will feature Greece, Belarus and the loser of the UEFA Nations League quarter-final between Portugal and Denmark. That tie will be decided in March next year as Clarke’s side learn which former European Championship winner will take the final place in their qualifying group for a World Cup Finals that will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico in two years time.

Clarke reflected on what could be viewed as a mixed draw for the Tartan Army and left nobody in any doubt over how determined he is to end Scotland’s long wait for a World Cup Finals appearance.

John Carver, right, has been Steve Clarke's right-hand man since 2020. | SNS Group

“It could have been worse, could have been better. I’m never a big one for looking too far into draws, you just have to accept what you get and get one with it. Obviously there is a difficult pot one team, it doesn’t matter, Portugal or Denmark, it’s difficult. Greece, we will get to know very well over the next year because we play them twice in March and twice again later in the year so there’s four games to look forward to against Greece. Belarus, I don’t know too much about but I’ll do my homework and we’ll know a lot more about them by the time we play them.

“I think for everyone connected with Scotland, we are desperate to get back to a World Cup. You mention it was 1998, it was a long time ago and I was still playing so that is a long time ago. We want to get there, we appreciate the Tartan Army want to be there and we know when we do qualify, they are desperate to be there, they showed that in the summer in Germany. Hopefully we can take them to the USA, Mexico and Canada.”