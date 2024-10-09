Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Hibee is back in the Scotland set-up for the first time in 18 months - as a Hearts man drops out.

Former Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet has been handed a late Scotland call-up which sees him link up with Steve Clarke’s squad for the first time since leaving Easter Road in 2023.

The forward joins his Dons teammates Nicky Devlin and Jack MacKenzie for the Nations League games against Croatia and Portugal hoping to find his way back into the starting lineup. Nisbet has previously represented Scotland on 11 occasions in his career.

The 27-year-old, who scored 31 times in 78 league appearances for Hibs, missed out on the squad for Euro 2024 after an injury-hit season with Millwall last term, but now looks to have rediscovered his form, confidence and fitness by scoring three goals in six appearances across all competitions for an Aberdeen team that have won all their games since his arrival.

Clarke initially named Torino’s Che Adams, Birmingham City star Lyndon Dykes and Hearts hero Lawrence Shankland as his trio of strikers, but a hamstring issue for Shankland - picked up during a 3-2 defeat to Aberdeen - has seen his time in camp cut short.

Scottish Premiership giants turn down huge financial boost

Scottish champions Celtic have rejected a six-figure revenue boost from Premier Sports.

The Daily Mail has revealed that Celtic have ‘opted out’ of an SPFL contract that gave Premier Sports the rights to televise a further 20 Scottish Premiership games this season. This deal was on top of the current Sky Sports contract that has allowed Celtic fans to watch their heroes in action in away grounds across Scotland.

However, it seems that by opting out of the Premier Sports contract, Celtic have turned down the chance to earn £75,000 per home game with a maximum of £150,000 up for grabs if two Parkhead fixtures are broadcast.

Celtic made the decision to avoid a situation where they inconvenienced season ticket holders, who had already made travel arrangements to attend upcoming matches.