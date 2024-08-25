Murray and his Dundee team-mates celebrate his late equaliser with away fans at Easter Road. | SNS Group

Murray knocked back Easter Road return - but backs Gray to be a hit

Ex-Hibs striker Simon Murray has revealed that he never even considered knocking back Dundee in favour of an Easter Road return. But the centre forward is absolutely confident that former team-mate David Gray will make a success of managing the Edinburgh club.

Murray, who defended his wild celebrations after scoring a late equaliser in yesterday’s 2-2 draw, chose Dens Park over a Hibs comeback for family reasons when he left Ross County earlier in the summer. Gray remains a huge fan of the all-action front man – and was reminded of his quality yesterday.

Murray, addressing the very public Hibs interest, insisted: “There was interest from clubs, but my heart was always set on coming to Dundee, that's where I'm from. I've got a young family, and it was important for me to be close to them, but also an exciting to be at Dundee with everything that's going on.

“When I was here (at Hibs), I loved it, an amazing club and I gave my all for them. But I'm now at a club that's given me a lot and that's the team that I'll give 100 per cent for.

“I respect Hibs obviously, but this is my job now, doing the best for Dundee so I'll celebrate any goal against any team. No feeling replaces what you feel when you score any goal. But a last-minute one is a bit special.

“That's as good as it gets. Luckily in my career, I've scored some cracking late goals, in big games as well, but it's emotional when you see your fans.

“People only see you on a Saturday, but they don't know how much you put in. Sometimes you get the rewards, and I enjoy it when it comes.”

Aware that his goal hasn’t done much to relieve pressure on old pal Gray, who at least managed to break a three-game losing streak with a single point yesterday, Murray declared: “They've had a really hard start having played Celtic twice in the past two weeks. But David is a legend of this club, and you only get that status by doing what you do, and I'm sure he's doing everything - and I'm sure he'll become a successful manager.”