A former Hibs and Sunderland star has found himself star of the show in Wrexham’s Super Bowl advert.

The League One club down south have been put on the worldwide football map thanks to the ownership of Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. They have teamed up with STōK Cold Brew Coffee to put their side in front of the US Market with the Super Bowl ahead this Sunday.

Kansas City Chiefs go in search of their third title in a row against the Philadelphia Eagles, and the half-time show plus adverts throughout help make the event the spectacle it is. A former Hibs and Sunderland man is one person who’ll be starring one of the ads.

The Wrexham advert sees another Hollywood superstar in Channing Tatum stepping up to become the club’s dance coach after Reynolds and McElhenney shared disappointment in club celebration. A dance tutorial set to C+C Music Factory’s “Gonna Make You Sweat” is unleashed and a face-off is had with Steven Fletcher.

A former Scotland international, Fletcher is now with Wrexham. He netted 46 goals in 171 appearances for the club before heading down south to enjoy an extensive career, having been in domestic Scottish football once since with Dundee United. Fletcher has played over 100 times for Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday.

He has also featured for Burnley, Stoke City, Wolves and Marseille, netting six times this season for his latest club. Manager Phil Parkinson said recently of the forward: “Fletch has had a problem with his knee this season which we’ve had to manage his training time during the week.

“We just haven’t been able to get the training volume in him to start him. He’s getting better now and we were tempted (to start him against Peterborough) because we knew the game would be a bit flatter with the sheer volume of games we’ve had.”