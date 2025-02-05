Where are they now: The last Hibs XI to face Ayr United

All eyes will be on Somerset Park on Friday night as in-form Hibs look to avoid a Scottish Cup upset at the hands of Championship promotion contenders Ayr United.

Eyebrows were raised as soon as the fifth round draw was made and it seemed clear the tie would be selected for live television broadcast. The presence of former Hibs and Celtic midfielder Scott Brown in the home dugout was only ever going to add to the intrigue surrounding what will be one of the ties of the round.

Meetings between Hibs and Ayr have been scarce in recent years and you have to go back to a League Cup tie at Easter Road in August 2017 for the last time the two sides met in any competition. But what became of the Hibs players that claimed a 5-0 win on home soil and where at they now?

GK: Ofirc Marciano The Israel international made over a century of appearances for Hibs before leaving for Feyenoord in 2021. He is now back in his home country with Hapoel Be'er Sheva.

David Gray Gray brought down the curtain on his career with a seven-year stint at Easter Road and after overseeing three separate spells as caretaker manager was handed a permanent role as Hibs boss last year.

Lewis Stevenson A genuine club legend, Stevenson made over 450 appearances for Hibs but left the club last summer and is currently with Raith Rovers.