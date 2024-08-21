Bevan is in Hibs gaffer’s sights. | Getty Images

Gray full of praise for Bournemouth centre-half as talks continue

Hibs are hoping for better luck second time around in their pursuit of Bournemouth defender Owen Bevan, as the much-vaunted tie-in with billionaire American Bill Foley’s Black Knight group kicks into gear over the closing stages of the transfer window. But new boss David Gray – who admits he’s keen to see Bevan finally pull on the green-and-white - will NOT be offering Kevin Nisbet an immediate Easter Road homecoming.

Bevan was actually signed by Hibs on loan in January, only for a recurring injury to force the Wales Under-21 centre-half to return to the Premier League club for treatment and rehab. Still just 20, the ball-playing defender was handed a new four-year contract by Bournemouth a matter of weeks ago.

Although Bevan picked up another injury in pre-season, Gray remains an admirer, admitting: “He’s part of the connection with the Black Knights and Bournemouth, so he’s part of that relationship. And he’s someone I really like.

“He’s done really well when he’s played, but he’s been unfortunate with injuries. Really unfortunate. We did a deal before, of course, but he was unfortunate to get injured – and had to go home. But he’s someone I really like.”

Gray has already landed nine first-team signings in his first transfer window as manager. But he is definitely in the market for another central defender to join new recruits Warren O’Hora and Marvin Ekptita, as well as Rocky Bushiri, as he looks to create competition for places.

The player trading model proposed when Foley paid £6 million for a minority stake in Hibs is based on talent being moved between clubs in the Black Knight stable, with Bournemouth, FC Lorient and a new A-League franchise in Auckland all working together. Hibs have made it clear that their football department will have the final say on ANY players proposed as part of this structure – and the fact that Gray is such a fan of Bevan should make the deal easier to do before next week’s transfer deadline.

Despite his availability, however, former Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet is not on a list of potential recruits during the summer window. The Millwall forward, keen to play his way back into the Scotland set-up and linked with Aberdeen, is looking for a move to guarantee himself more game time. With Mykola Kuharevich and Kieron Bowie just in the door, Gray wouldn’t be looking for another likely starter at centre forward.

Admitting that he wasn’t aware of any concrete interest in central defender Bushiri despite reports, meanwhile, Gray admitted: “That sort of speculation is going to happen. With the window being open, and the fact that we’ve signed players – and I’ve mentioned that the squad is quite big - means there will be interest.

“Players need to play and want to play. So people will be looking at us now and thinking: ‘Well, he might become available.’ As managers lose out on their first or second choice, or someone makes a signing, there can be a domino effect.”