Fan and editors pick Hibs best XI for 2023/24 season following conclusion of summer transfer window

Susanna Sealy
Published 7th Sep 2023, 18:00 BST

It’s been a busy transfer season for Hibs and the Leith-based team will hope their new recruits will provide some much needed life into a side which has been undergoing a period of turbulence, including the removal of their manager.

The Easter Road club currently sit 10th in the Scottish Premiership after managing just one win from their opening four matches. Following a 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the European Conference League play-offs, Hibs were able to produce a 2-0 win over Aberdeen, giving them their first three points in the domestic league.

However, it is still very early in the season and with the transfer season only concluding at the end of last week, there is still plenty of time for the point tally to increase significantly.

With the help of the Hibs fans, here is who makes up the best starting XI in a 4-3-2-1 set-up for the 2023/24 season with plenty of new faces hitting the mark.

1. David Marshall

2. Lewis Miller

3. Will Fish

4. Paul Hanlon

