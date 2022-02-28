Hibs: 'Football for a Fiver' game with St Johnstone sold out as generous Hibees donate tickets to community

The Easter Road side launched a bid to sell out the stadium for the visit of the Perthshire side on Saturday, March 5 by offering all tickets bar hospitality at £5 a head.

Hibs’ Commercial Director Greg McEwan told the Evening News last week that the game was close to a sell-out and by Monday afternoon, five days before the match, the club has confirmed that no more tickets remain on sale.

Hibs fans are set to pack out Easter Road for this weekend's league clash with St Johnstone

The marketing chief also explained why this particular match had been identified.

"For our fans, the cheapest away day is McDiarmid Park, so it’s a way of saying ‘thank you’ to St Johnstone as well,” he said.

A ticket exchange is now in operation with season ticket holders who are unable to attend the match asked to release their seat so that it might be sold to someone who can attend.

Once the released seat has been purchased by another fan, the season ticket holder will receive an online account credit of £2.50 that can go towards their season ticket renewal for the 2022/23 campaign.

Hibs have sold out all tickets for their 'Football for a Fiver' fixture against St Johnstone

On top of the sell-out, Hibs fans have donated more than 400 tickets to the local community, with local schools, social inclusion groups, and community education classes among those benefiting from the generosity of fellow Hibees through the work of the Hibernian Community Foundation.

McEwan added: “It's been great to see the response. A lot of the season ticket holders have made donations so we can distribute tickets to underprivileged kids and community groups through our Community Foundation."

