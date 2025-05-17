The former Man City man is now at Burnley and his time at Hibs has helped pave a path to a big move.

A former Hibs star could join his ex club in European football next term as a Ligue 1 side look to clinch a free transfer.

CJ Egan-Riley impressed at Easter Road during his loan in Leith during the second half of the 2022/23 season, from Burnley. He made 14 appearances and has since made himself a mainstay at Turf Moor, playing 41 times in the Championship as Scott Parker’s side earned promotion back to the Premier League.

While there is a chance of playing in the English top flight, a recommendation by Chelsea could divert the defender to France with Strasbourg. It’s been claimed by talkSPORT that “Burnley are set to lose CJ Egan-Riley on a free transfer after the defender has run down his contract.”

Chelsea transfer recommendation set to seal transfer

According to the broadcaster, The 22-year-old is subject to a five-year offer with Liam Rosenior’s side. The former Hibs defender is claimed to have been recommended to Strasbourg by sister-club Chelsea. Both clubs are owned by the BlueCo group. Hibs secured European football this week by clinching third spot in the Premiership, and Strasbourg are on track to finish the season in the top six of Ligue 1.

That would mean Hibs’ former defender would also have the prospect of European football should the move go through. They need a win or a draw against bottom-of-the-league Le Havre this weekend to ensure their spot. Egan-Riley, who started his career at Manchester City, was a key member in a backline that saw Burnley kept an impressive 30 clean sheets in the English second tier.

CJ Egan-Riley on Hibs stint

Speaking after the conclusion of his loan at Easter Road in 2023, Egan-Riley told Burnley’s club website: “I enjoyed it a lot. It was a great experience for me, Edinburgh was a lovely city and as a club they welcomed me in from day one. I loved it there. They put a lot of faith and trust in to me and everyone was great at the club with me.

“The first half of the season was tough, although it was enjoyable training and learning a lot, the second half of the season I was definitely in a better place mentally. As a footballer you obviously want to be playing every game week in week out and since January when I went up there, I played every game.

“I played in some Edinburgh derbies, played against Celtic and Rangers which are massive games. The Edinburgh derby was crazy! Definitely the best atmosphere I have ever played in. The Celtic away game was also crazy; Celtic Park is a mad stadium. It was just great to experience these type of games and atmospheres.