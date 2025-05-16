The former Hibs, Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday star is now a free agent after leaving those at Wrexham in awe.

A former Hibs and Sunderland star has exited Wrexham - and admitted it’s not something he was keen on.

Steven Fletcher has taken to Instagram to announce his exit from the Red Dragons who have propelled to fame under the ownership of Hollywood pair Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. They have shot up from the National League to the Championship down south, with Fletcher making the move to Wales after time in Dundee United, when they were in League Two.

While playing over 100 times for Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday, and close to 200 for Hibs, it’s Wrexham he credits as the best club he’s played at after playing a super sub role in his final season. All bar two of his 43 appearances have come off the bench as he scored eight league goals, having been considering retirement before moving to Wrexham.

Steven Fletcher on Wrexham exit

He said on social media: “It’s with a heavy heart , and not by choice , that I unfortunately have to announce my departure from what I can only describe as the most magical club I have ever played at ! In my 22 years of stepping onto a pitch , I have never experienced anything like this club. I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to come here and fall back in love with the game ! To have had the experiences and the opportunities that this club has given me has been just incredible. And this group of lads are the best that I have ever shared a changing room with.

“It’s not just a team or a changing room. This group of boys , fans and staff have been my family for the past two years. You welcomed me with open arms and open hearts and made me feel like I had a purpose again. To my team mates - you are family ! I have never experienced a dressing room like it in my career , and I can’t believe I don’t get to walk in there every day next season.

“To the staff - thank you for your time , your dedication , and your faith in me. And to the fans - thank you for taking a risk on an old Scottish man and making him feel like this was his home. The memories will last forever ! Wrexham as a club and a town and as people , will have a place in my heart that will never be replaced !! And to @robmcelhenney @vancityreynolds - Thank you! or the opportunity, the support , the joy that being a part of this club has brought me!”

Director response to former Hibs and Sunderland star

Wrexham director Humphrey Ker said on social media: “I was slightly in awe of @stevenfletcher9official when he arrived at Wrexham, on account of his extraordinary career at the very top of the game. Now, after two glorious years in his company, I’m even more in awe of him, on account of his abilities, his leadership and friendship. Man who’s given me moments of joy that’ll last a lifetime. Haste ye back, big yin.”

James McClean, a teammate at Wrexham, added: “It’s a great career. Had the absolute honour to have played with you and knowing you across 13 years, special player and an even more special guy which is some achievement giving the player you have been, for the last time sharing a dressing room together. Thank you for everything bud. True legend.”