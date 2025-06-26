Former Hibs midfielder and ex-Aberdeen boss is named No 2 to Robbie Keane at UEFA Champions League outfit.

Former Hibs midfielder Stephen Glass has been confirmed as Ferencvaros’ new assistant manager - linking him up with Robbie Keane in Budapest.

Glass returned to Scotland in 2003 after spells down south and joined the Leith side under Bobby Williamson, spending four years at the club. He played 105 times scoring four goals. He started out as a player at Aberdeen and also had a spell in charge of the Pittodrie club, lasting under a year before departing the club with the team sitting in ninth spot in the Scottish Premiership.

And now, the 49-year-old is off to Hungary to become ex-Celtic and Liverpool striker Keane’s No 2. Speaking after joining the club, replacing Rory Delap who had returned to England for personal reasons, he expressed his delight at being handed the opportunity by 146-time Ireland cap Keane.

Ex-Hibs ace Glass excited to join up with Keane

Glass said: "When Robbie called me, I looked at the club closely. I was already well aware of the history of Ferencvaros, even coming from Scotland. They are a famous club and I have been given this opportunity to help the club do better. We have big games coming up in the Champions League and we are hoping to win another title too. The city is beautiful, the people have been very friendly and I am happy to be here and the club have been so welcoming. I actually played here over 30 years ago for a Scotland under-21s game and scored! I know we have to win and I am here to help Robbie as much as possible."

Glass can now look forward to UEFA Champions League qualifiers next month with the Budapest club. They will face FC Noah or FK Budućnost Podgorica in the second round. The club’s league campaign also gets underway then as look to retrain the title and win it for a 37th time.

On appointing Glass, boss Keane said: "Stephen is very experienced and he's been around for a long time. He's been a manager and knows the game inside out. He's very good with people, which is really important. He'll be great to be around. His knowledge of football is very high and I am looking forward to.”