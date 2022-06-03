Former Hibs and Hearts players' salaries revealed by MLS wages database

An updated database of player salaries compiled by the MLS Players' Association has shown how much each player in the league earns from their club each year.

Gauld tops the list of Scots, taking home a sizeable $2.3million (£1.8million) in wages – which equates to around £35,000 a week – at Vancouver Whitecaps, while ex-Hibs and Rangers loanee Emerson Hyndman is on $657,143 a year with Atlanta United.

Former Hearts and Rangers defender Danny Wilson is reported to earn $330,000 (£262,700) at Colorado Rapids but the second-highest Scottish wage packet is pocketed by another Tannadice-trained player, Johnny Russell. The Sporting Kansas City forward rakes in $2million per annum (£1.6million), which breaks down to £31,000 weekly.

Lewis Morgan recently moved from Inter Miami to New York Red Bulls, and is on $650,000 per year (£517,000).