A former Hibs manager has been forced to come out swinging | SNS Group

He was previously manager at Easter Road and is now abroad.

A former Hibs boss has been forced to defend himself over ‘made-up rumours’ in his new job.

Neil Lennon has taken on the role as Rapid Bucharest manager in Romania, his first gig since a stint in Cyprus with Omonia Nicosia. The former gaffer at Easter Road is already coming under pressure after becoming the only top flight club not to win any of their opening five games.

Lennon was Hibs manager between 2016-19, guiding them to the Scottish Championship title and then into Europa League qualifiers via a fourth place finish in the 17/18 Premiership season.

After a draw with Gloria Bazau, he was probed on reports he had fallen out with Cristian Sapunaru, who used to be Rapid’s captain. After branding claims he had urinated on Rapid's training pitch as "completely fabricated” already, Lennon came swinging for the Romanian media.

He said: "It is utter nonsense, utter nonsense. I don't know where you got that from. Cristi should have started, but he got injured and has still not recovered.

"So here I am again, answering some questions about some made-up rumour that I can't control. I don't want to talk about fiction, but about reality. This must end. It's embarrassing for the industry and your media, especially when unsubstantiated stories emerge.

"I am a professional, I have worked at a high level as a player and as a manager. I'm not here to discuss gossip, I'm not interested in drama. I'm here to do my job, to build a team that the fans can be proud of. I am surprised at the level of absurdity that surrounds the club, the players and myself.

"It's embarrassing and unprofessional. As professionals, we must behave accordingly. Maybe the game should improve here, there are far too many things like this."