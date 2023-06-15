Former Hibs boss 'offered' to Ligue 1 side as they search for new manager

Former Hibs and Celtic manager Neil Lennon has emerged as a candidate for the vacancy at Ligue 1 side Marseille, according to reports in France. Respected journalist Patrick Juillard revealed that the 51-year-old ‘had been offered’ to Les Phocéens earlier this month following Igor Tudor’s departure after just one season at the helm.

Most recently manager of Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus, Lennon made the final shortlist for the top job at Olympiakos last month following talks between club chiefs and his representatives. The Lurgan-born manager is keen on a return to management after more than seven months out of work and although he was understood to be monitoring vacancies in England, Juillard reports that Lennon ‘wouldn’t say no’ to the Stade Vélodrome gig.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite a brief stay in Cyprus, Lennon led Omonia to Cypriot Cup glory in May last year, as they defeated Ethnikos Achna on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes. He was also touted for the Hapoel Tel Aviv job back in April according to reports, while he was linked with Aberdeen and Leicester. St Patrick’s Athletic also made contact with him last month as they sought a replacement for former Easter Road defender Tim Clancy,

Neil Lennon is keen to get back into management and was 'offered' to Marseille