Ex-Celtic and Hibs boss Tony Mowbray | Getty Images

The former Hibs and Celtic boss was speaking at a match in England.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Hibs boss Tony Mowbray has his eyes on a return to management after his battle against illness.

The 60-year-old was only at Birmingham City a month before being forced to step down, as he underwent major surgery for an unspecified illness. Mowbray gained much acclaim for his work at Hibs between 2004-06, finishing in the top four of Scotland’s top flight in his two full seasons in charge, the first time Hibs had managed this in consecutive seasons since Eddie Turnbull was boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He left for West Brom and has mainly been in England since, outside a stint at Celtic between 2009-2010, who he represented as a player. Middlesbrough, Coventry City, Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland are also counted amongst his former clubs.

Speaking to Birmingham City’s media team, Mowbray insists he will be looking to return to being a boss after a few more months worth of rest. He said: “I’m great, I don’t think that’s overplaying it. I feel almost back to normal. I’ve still got one procedure, I’ve got a stoma bag attached my stomach that needs reversing, which I’m getting done this week.

Listen to the latest episode of the Hibs Hub HERE

“Energy levels I feel are back to normal. I can tell because I’m sometimes a self-talker and I’ll say ‘shut up, you talk too much!’. I feel good. It’s brilliant to be back here, just walking through the car park and seeing all the Blues fans was amazing and I had a fantastic reception.

“I’ve been to Middlesbrough, I’ve been to Sunderland, the local clubs to where I live in the North-East, I’ve been to Newcastle as well. The football world has been amazing, to be honest, the feedback I’ve had and the get well messages from all over the country have been amazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every football club I’ve ever been at has been supportive, they’ve all invited me to come and watch some games. I feel as if I’m almost ready, I want to go back to work sometime soon, in the next few months.

“I appreciate I’m still a bit weak and to be a football manager you need energy, you need to be at it all the time. I need to give myself a few months, probably playing golf and walking 18 holes. I’ve got three teenage boys who all play golf.

“I’m going to take my Florence Nightingale wife away, she’s been amazing over recent months for me, the work and the help and the travelling that she’s done. We’ll go on a nice holiday somewhere and just spend some time together. And after that, I hope to get back to work and do what makes me tick.”