Neil Lennon is poised to make his return to management in Romania as the former Hibs and Celtic boss jets out to sign a contract.

The former midfielder was last in management with Cypriot club Omonia Nicosia. His last spell in Scottish football ended in 2021 after a bid to bring a 10th Premiership title in succession to Celtic collapsed, having previously managed the Hoops and Hibs.

He was at Easter Road between 2016-19, delivering promotion to the top flight from the Championship, finishing fourth in the 17/18 campaign and delivering Europa League qualification football. Now social media images have shown him landing in Romania ahead of taking charge as Rapid Bucharest manager.

Bookmakers odds did have Lennon listed as a possible contender to take over as Hibs manager again, but he looks bound to take on a second challenge abroad. Majority shareholder Dan Sucu insisted on Sunday night that negotiations with the new boss were hassle-free.

He told GSP: "I haven't left the stadium so quietly for about two months. We know that tomorrow he should sign the contract and I hope you will be pleased to have the press conference on Tuesday.

“Bogdan Lobonț will definitely stay in the club and we thank him for everything he has done. I can't say that the negotiations with Neil Lennon were tough at all, he never negotiated anything special.

