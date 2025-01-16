Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Uni programme already generating £20 million-plus in benefits

A former Hibs chief executive has returned to a high-profile sporting role in the city, with Greg McEwan taking on a new leadership post with the University of Edinburgh’s Sport and Active Wellbeing programme. McEwan, a previous commercial director and interim CEO at Easter Road, starts the new gig on February 1.

He’ll be head of commercial business for the programme, which just this week was reported to have delivered over £22 million in economic benefits – a return of over £5 for every £1 spent. McEwan, whose CV also includes doing ground-breaking work for The Open Championship, will be expected to oversee the university’s communications and marketing team AND the business development team.

McEwan joined Hibs from the R&A in December 2019 as head of marketing before being made commercial director in August 2021 following the arrival of current chief executive Ben Kensell. He also filled in as interim chief executive officer for six months during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sport and Active Health director Mark Munro said: “Having worked with Sport and Active Wellbeing on a consultancy basis for the past seven months, Greg has already delivered fresh perspectives and invaluable expertise. His appointment signals a dynamic new chapter for the University’s approach to sports business development, communications, and marketing in this area.”

Earlier this week, the Sport and Active Wellbeing Report, which covers the 2023/24 academic year, revealed a net benefit of £22.62 million. The report pointed out the university’s importance to the city, explaining: “The economic contribution of the University’s sport and wellbeing activities has provided significant support to the local economy, created jobs and strengthened partnerships with regional and national organisations.

“Meanwhile, social impact programmes have delivered benefits, such as improved mental health, enhanced social inclusion, and increased overall student satisfaction. More than 1.15 million participations were recorded across activities such as outdoor pitch events, climbing, fitness classes, swimming, and sports hall activities.”

While much of the focus inevitably falls on the elite end of sport, with last year’s appointment of world-class endurance coach Mark Rowland generating headlines, Munro is keen to stress a more all-round approach, saying: “Sport has the power to be life-changing, and that doesn’t have to be at the elite level. I am proud that we have many initiatives and partnerships running, from active wellbeing programmes right through to Olympic-level sports.”