Hibs have been enjoying a resurgence in form over the last month - and ex-Hibee Paul McGinn believes that his old club have now 'turned a corner' in their Scottish Premiership campaign.

He currently plays for Motherwell, having joined the Steelmen in 2022. McGinn played for Hibs between the years of 2020 and 2022 - during this time, the 33-year-old made 70 league appearances for the club, scoring six goals along the way.

Speaking to the Daily Record, McGinn said: "The top six was a bit of a long shot for us (Motherwell). But we’ve not been consistent enough to even warrant that this season.

"First and foremost, we need to make sure we are fine in the league and win a couple of games again. Ideally, we go and win the next three and look for a bit of luck, but it looks like Hibs have turned a bit of a corner and even Dundee [in seventh spot] can be a threat."

He continued: " St Mirren had a bit of a sore one so I’m hoping we are the ones that react better than they do. Stephen Robinson won’t let them not react to being in such a good position and letting it fall away. They will come flying out so we need to make sure we don’t start slowly again like we did against Aberdeen. If we don’t start like that again, I think we will be alright.”