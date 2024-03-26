Ex Hearts coach and former Hibs and Aberdeen star 'front-runner' for Lowland League job
Callum Elliot's move from Cowdenbeath to Bonnyrigg Rose this week has left the Blue Brazil looking for a new head coach to take over at Central Park.
The former Hearts striker moved from the Lowland League club to the League 2 strugglers following the departure of long serving Rose boss Robbie Horn. Now, another former Hearts figure who also has ties to Hibs is apparently the 'front-runner' to replace Elliot.
According to The Courrier, Cowdenbeath are 'keen to secure the services' of Stevie Crawford who has previously managed their Fife rivals Dunfermline and East Fife. The 50-year old was most recently in charge of Rosyth FC but found himself out of work when the East of Scotland outfit announced they would be folding.
Crawford served as assistant manager at Tynecastle under Robbie Neilson during his first spell in charge back in 2014, having previously been a coach at Falkirk, and followed him to MK Dons in 2016. He would go on to have spells in charge of Dunfermline Athletic, where he was highly regarded as a player, and East Fife and recently served as assistant manager at Dundee United - another of his former clubs from his playing days.
Capped 25 times by Scotland between 1995 and 2004, the striker spent three years at Hibs between 1997 and 2000 and netted 23 goals in 73 matches. Prior to his time at Easter Road he had turned out for Raith Rovers and Millwall and went on to represent Aberdeen, Dundee United, Plymouth Argyle and of course Dunfermline Athletic to name just a few of his clubs.
He also had a brief spell at Cowdenbeath towards the end of his playing career. It is also reported that former Motherwell, Livingston and Raith Rovers player Jason Dair is wanted as part of the coaching set-up having worked with Crawford in the past.
