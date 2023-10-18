Former Hibs man to land new role as Celtic transfer development emerges

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scotland suffered yet another defeat last night as the Tartan Army watched France put four in the back of the net. This is now the third loss in a row for Steve Clarke’s men who had been surging their way through the Euros 2024 qualifying campaign. They have since reached next year’s tournament, with help from Spain’s win over Norway, and will now look to get out of their rut when they take on Georgia next month.

Meanwhile, as the international break comes to an end, Hibs and Hearts stars will return to Edinburgh in time for two huge clashes this weekend. While Hibs prepare for a Glasgow trip to face a new-look Rangers under Philippe Clement, Hearts will welcome Celtic to Tynecastle on Sunday. Ahead of a busy weekend in the Scottish Premiership, here is all the latest news from Hibs and Hearts’ Premiership rivals.

Hoops defender has door open to Premier League

Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers has left the door open on a return to the Premier League by saying “if it comes, great” (Daily Record). The centre-back has been hugely important to the success seen at Parkhead over the last two campaigns following an initial loan from Tottenham was made permanent last summer. He has since been hampered by injury this term under Brendan Rodgers but was still called up for the USA’s international double header against Germany and Ghana.

After finding success with the Hoops, the defender was then put on the spot about the prospect of returning to the Premier League to which he replied that while he’s “happy at Celtic”, “if it comes, it comes, great, but if it doesn’t. I’m happy where I’m at now.”

Ex-Hibs boss set for international return

Former Celtic and Hibernian manager Neil Lennon, 52, has emerged as a surprise favourite to replace Stephen Kenny as Republic of Ireland boss (Daily Record). Lennon has been searching for his next role since he was sacked by the Cypriot side Omonia 12 months ago and has been lined up to return to his first international role.

Ireland have won just six out of the 28 competitive matches Kenny has overseen, and there is growing uncertainty over the manager’s future in the dugout. The nation are now out of the Euros 2024 tournament despite beating Gibraltar 4-0 last night. But their 2-0 defeat to Greece in Dublin sealed the unfortunate deal.

Aberdeen on ‘continuous’ hunt for talent

Manager Barry Robson says Aberdeen are already working on their targets in the January transfer window (Press and Journal). The Reds boss has revealed however that there will be no further overhauls to the squad following their 13 summer signings but is set to just make ‘tweaks’.