The former Hibs player has not played at all in 2025 and has now opened up in an emotional message.

A former Hibs player has revealed why he has not played a competitive match in 2025 - and why he won’t play for the rest of his current season.

Chris Mueller joined the Premiership side in 2022 from Orlando City and joined Chicago Fire in the same year. He’s been at the MLS club since but has not played at all this calendar year, listed as out ‘not due to injury.’ Mueller has now shared he has been battling.

It’s a condition where there is swelling and irritation of the thin, saclike tissue surrounding the heart. It can cause sharp chest pains and it has forced him onto the season ending injury list, but insists he’ll be back on the pitch again at some stage.

The former Hibs attacker said in a message to Chicago Fire fans on X: “I know it's been a while since you guys have heard from me or seen anything about me and might be growing some concerns which I deeply appreciate. It means a lot to me. It's been quite a battle but just wanted to clear the air with you guys and come out with some things as I've discussed with the club.

“I'm going to be going on the IR for the season. I was diagnosed in pre-season with something called pericarditis which was an inflammation around the lining of the heart and it's been something I've been battling for obviously the past six, seven months now. It won't be anything that's going to affect my long-term health. I will be back out there eventually. It's just taken a little bit of time and it's been a difficult one for me to take. It's been hard. It's felt like it's out of my control.

“I've tried to just remain in and around the team and be with the guys as much as I can to the capacity that I'm able to provide them with support and just continue to try and be there for them again as much as I possibly can be because I miss it. It's been killing me to be out here on the sidelines for as long as I have been. A lot of people have been asking questions but I just felt like it was time to come out and be honest and say what has kind of been going on. What I've been dealing with, all of us here at the fire, it hasn't been an easy situation for anybody, for me especially. So I'm very grateful for the support I've gotten from the club, from Greg, from the coaches, from the front office, my teammates, everybody has been really behind me and made me feel very supported throughout all of this.

“So for that I'm very grateful for the Fire family and everything that they've continued to do for me. I'm thankful for my wife who's been my rock throughout the whole thing and the ups and the downs, the getting close, getting pulled back again. You hear about it, it leaves your mind for a lot of people but I'm one who goes home and I live with it every day and my wife sees me and how I go to sleep sometimes upset, wake up upset and just feel completely out of my element just in the sense that I don't have control over a lot of this. So to her, to my kids who keep me going, keep me pushed to try and continue to be better versions of myself every day with what I can control.

“I'm trying to use this experience as an example of when you get dealt a bad hand you have to keep moving forward, you know, you don't really have an alternative option and I want them to see that being strong is when you go through trials and struggles and difficult circumstances that you continue to aim up and try and be your best self, try and be supportive and loving and continue with a little bit of hope even if that's all you have, right? So I think that that all is important in what I'm trying to take away and in growing myself after being tested my strength, my patience, my identity even as a soccer player.

“It's been a really interesting fight, let's say, but I'm very much grateful again for the support from my family, from the Fire and I'm extremely, extremely excited to get back out there in front of the Fire fans because if there's anything I've learned right now it's how much I've missed being out there, how much I've missed being with the team, travelling with the team, trying to lead the guys, be good energy, just radiating positive feedback and communication with everybody.”