He’s already made his debut for his new club as his football journey continues.

A Hibs and Celtic cult hero has made his latest transfer move - as a former Easter Road loanee departs Parkhead.

The summer window opens up the possibility of weird and wonderful moves, with former players at various clubs amongst those completing switches. One such star is Efe Ambrose, who at the age of 36, has decided to extend his playing career with Glasgow United in the West of Scotland League third division. He has debuted against Ardeer Thistle in which the hosts won 3-1.

Ambrose is one of Scottish football’s brightest characters in the SPFL, having played with a host of clubs. Famed for his trademark backflip celebration, he featured at Celtic for five years and won four titles, before moving to Hibs and also becoming a cult hero there too en route to claiming Championship glory. After joining Hibs in 2017, he left in 2019 and has played for clubs like Livingston, St Johnstone and more in the lower leagues since.

Glasgow United said “He is here, Efe Ambrose put the pen to paper and made his debut but there is still more to come,” when it came to signing the man who once had Manchester City trials before his Scottish football journey started. Ambrose told The Warm-Up during last season: "I was there, trained, and he (Roberto Mancini) was telling me, it’s okay what he sees, but he needs to see me in a game to make a decision.

"We (F.C. Ashdod) had a tough game on the Saturday with Hapoel Tel Aviv, my club called and said they wanted me back. They said there was no time for me to play on Friday, then go back on Saturday, they needed me. But I was there, I trained twice with Balotelli and the rest, Aguero and everyone! Because I was young I was naive, I never pushed. My agent was there, he told me we were off."

Meanwhile, Kwon has left Celtic for Ligue 1 side FC Nantes. He spent last season on loan at Hibs and uncertainty surrounded him upon the end of his loan with Hoops minutes unlikely. He has now signed a three year deal to complete a move to France.

A Nantes statement reads: “FC Nantes and Celtic FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of Hyeokkyu Kwon. The South Korean has signed a three-year contract (starting June 2028) with the Canaries. Hyeokkyu Kwon made his debut at Busan IPark, a club where he would also make his professional debut.

“In March 2021, the defensive midfielder was loaned to Gimcheon Sangmu, before returning to his former club in September 2022. During the summer of 2023, he arrived in Europe, more precisely in Scotland, at Celtic FC. Hyeokkyu Kwon will not play any matches with the Glasgow club, as he will be loaned consecutively to St Mirren FC, then to Hibernian FC during the 2024/2025 season. A defensive midfielder with an impressive build (1.92m), Hyeokkyu Kwon is strong in duels, but also very gifted technically since he is as comfortable with his right foot as with his left. He will strengthen the Nantes midfield, an area that has seen several departures during this transfer window.