An update from the Sunderland camp has emerged over the star Hibs would like to sign this summer.

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris has provided an update on Nectar Triantis’ status as a return to Hibs remains in the balance.

Focus is on FC Midtjylland for head coach David Gray after a 1-1 away draw in their Europa League second qualifying round first leg clash away from home fuelled belief for their Easter Road battle against Danish opposition. Transfer talk is continuing to rumble in the background and one man Hibs would love to have again is Triantis, now back with Sunderland after his loan stint came to an end.

He shone in midfield for Gray en route to the Premiership’s third spot last season but uncertainty now shrouds what comes next. Sunderland were in Edinburgh on Saturday for Craig Gordon’s testimonial, losing 3-0 to Hearts at Tynecastle, ahead of their Premier League season. Triantis missed out on action before the Stadium of Light gaffer played it coy when it came to the Hibs target post match.

Nectar Triantis to Hibs transfer update

Le Bris said: “It was a small injury and he should be available soon. Not yet (on decision over his future). We don’t know, we will see. We are trying to find the right balance for the squad so we will see if it is possible to move with him or not.”

On the whole afternoon at Tynecastle, the Sunderland boss said: “All I can say right now is that we are trying our best to improve the team. We will have to see what happens. If you look at the Hearts game, then it looks as though we are far away from where we need to be. That is clear. But at the same time, it is always a work in progress.

“Maybe you get a confidence against a certain type of team or a certain style of play, but then later, if you don’t play with the right level of intensity, you can be surprised, and I think the game against Hearts was part of that process. So it was useful. Tough, but useful. Then, when it comes to where the squad is at, we will see. It is still unpredictable, so we always have to manage the players we have and be confident with them. But at the same time, we are not naïve and we know we have to reinforce this squad to be stronger.”

Sunderland verdict on clash vs Hearts

The manager added to club media: “I think, for the first time this pre-season, we faced a team with high intensity, direct play, man for man - and we struggled. Maybe we are a bit tired, but it's not an excuse. At the end of this game, we are disappointed because we missed this opportunity to grow again through this pre-season.

“So, a strong reminder: sometimes you need a punch in your face to say, Oh, the season has restarted - and that was the case. So hopefully, it will be a strong signal to raise our level - especially the intensity, the duels, and the way we have to be dominant in 1v1s everywhere on the pitch. And if it's not possible, we have to play together to compensate - and it wasn’t the case.”