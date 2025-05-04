Former Hibs and Rangers star removed from manager's job as club told they'll live to regret decision by pundit
Northern Irish Premiership club Coleraine have been questioned for their decision to part company with former Hibs and Rangers star Dean Shiels.
The 40-year-old had been in charge at The Showgrounds since May last year after joining the Bannsiders just a month earlier to work as first-team coach under former manager Oran Kearney. With his side sat in fifth place in the table following a recent a 1-0 home win against already crowned champions Linfield, Shiels’ departure was confirmed as the Coleraine board thanked him for his ‘commitment, professionalism and service’ during the 12 months in the main role in the dugout.
A statement released earlier this week via the club website read: “The Bannsiders would like to extend sincere thanks to Dean and Michael (O’Connor, assistant manager) for their commitment, professionalism and service during their time at The Showgrounds. Both leave with the utmost respect and gratitude, and will always be warmly welcomed back in the future.
“Executive Chairman and majority shareholder Henry Ross said: “Dean has led the team with great passion, and we are grateful for the energy and dedication he brought to the club. Michael has been a tremendous presence within the dressing room and on the training ground, providing invaluable support to our players. On behalf of everyone connected to Coleraine Football Club, I extend heartfelt thanks to Dean and Michael, and wish them every success in the next chapter of their careers.”
Why have Coleraine been questioned after Dean Shiels’ departure?
Former Coleraine striker Joe McCready, who worked under Shiels during his two-year reign at Dungannon Swifts, has questioned the decision of his old club.
After helping the Bannsiders transition into full-time football, Shiels had guided his side into the top five of the Premiership table following last weekend’s narrow home win against Linfield. Despite that progress, Coleraine will be unable to secure a place in European competition for the first time since 2021 when they faced FK Velez in the first qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.
With former Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins now confirmed as Shiels successor, believes his former club ‘have probably made a mistake’ is allowing his old boss to depart and praised the former Hibs man for ‘opening his eyes up to football’.
He told The Belfast News Letter: "You hear a few things here and there about Higgins coming in or the rumours of David Healy coming in, so I'm not surprised this has happened. Do I think he should have stayed on? Yeah. If you look at the table, they've won 15 matches and Larne in second have won 17, I don't think they are a million miles off it.
"People in the Irish League seem to want the game played back to front very quickly and Dean doesn't see football that way. I think people in this country find it hard to grasp what Dean is looking to do and think 'you can't play like that here'. I remember talking to people from Coleraine when he got the job and they thought it was mad the way he was playing, but he's not mad - he opened my eyes up to football, especially the tactical side to it. I think they've probably made a mistake, they might think the grass is greener on the other side, but Coleraine's loss will be somebody else's gain.”
