He is formerly of Hibs and Sheffield Wednesday with a purple patch of form occurring at Wrexham.

A former Hibs and Sheffield Wednesday striker’s latest goal has left Steve Bruce raging as he finds Wrexham form in his career twlight.

Steven Fletcher may be 37 but he is enjoying a late purple patch of form with the Red Dragons. He scored his second goal in three games during a 2-1 victory, scoring from the penalty spot late on after his initial shot was deemed to have been blocked by the hand of Olly Casey.

Fletcher, a former Scotland international, scored 46 times in 171 games for Hibs who remain the team he has featured for most in his career. That is followed by Sheffield Wednesday who he graced the pitch for 136 times, scoring on 38 occasions.

Assistant Wrexham manager Steve Parkin has been left delighted with the ex-Hibees and Owls ace, telling the Leader: "We've obviously got Elliot who is injured and he's been practising religiously in training. Paul Mullin practices them in training but he was off the pitch so it was quite interesting to think who was going to take it because we weren't quite sure.

"The gaffer made a good point. He just said 'let then sort it out between themselves. The confident one will be the one that wants to take it'. We were all delighted when Fletch put the ball down. He is in that kind of mood at the moment, he made a difference when he came on.

“He was terrific and slotted it away nicely. It's a big goal, it's a big three points off the back of not playing poorly Bristol, but to give the points away at the end of the game like we did, it was important we got three points against Blackpool."

It was a goal that left Blackpool boss Steve Bruce fuming. He said: “He only gave it when he was surrounded by their players, which always tells you something. It’s a really difficult job being a referee, but the big decisions are what makes them - so that can only go against him.

“He’s given the decision which is ludicrous when you see it back. Big Olly (Casey) has turned his back and it hits his number. It’s a poor, poor decision. I’m going to go in to see them now to see what it is. I’m raging inside but I’m not going to get myself in more bother and go for fines, but it’s a poor decision that cost us.”