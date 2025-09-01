The former Hibs man could make a move to Aberdeen before the end of the window.

A former Hibs player could leave Millwall for Aberdeen before the end of the transfer window.

Scottish clubs around the land are involved in last gasp trolley dashes, with Aberdeen one of the teams most in need. They have lost all their Premirership games to date so far and a 1-0 loss at home to newly promoted Falkirk on Sunday sparked fears over their attacking options for the rest of the campaign.

Kevin Nisbet made himself a Pittodrie hero last season after helping them win the Scottish Cup. He hit the goal trail at Hibs before sealing a move to Millwall in the English Championship two years ago, returning to Scotland at Pittodrie 12 months later. Now it’s believed the Dons are looking to secure the striker once again.

Kevin Nisbet to Aberdeen latest

Sky Sports’ Anthony Joseph has claimed: “Aberdeen are in talks to sign Millwall striker Kevin Nisbet before tonight’s 11pm deadline in Scotland. However, it’s understood the clubs are yet to reach an agreement on a deal. The Dons want the striker to rejoin, after a successful loan spell last season.”

Boss Jimmy Thelin had said about possibly signing the Millwall forward prior to a Europa League play-off versus FCSB last month: “The window is the window. The way we are working, there can be changes in and out. We have to think about Aberdeen Football Club in the first way then think about individuals and getting game time. We will see if we can find something more that can strengthen us.

“If that’s the case they maybe, we’ll see. The competition is quite strong about some players we looked at and had talks with, yes. But let's see how the future looks. That’s an overall plan we have and we’re trying to work on that every season, so let's see in the future what’s going to happen.

“I think you will see, I believe, in the next coming years some more from our academy and more recruitment from young Scottish players to build a strong core. It has to be the right ones and the right timing to get the game time they need.”

Jimmy Thelin on Aberdeen poor form

Thelin said after the Bairns loss: “I think right now, our performance in the 90 minutes we have played so far this season haven’t been stable or good enough to decide the results. Some parts have been okay but in some moments it hasn’t been good enough to get the results.

“That pressure is on me to find a way in this International break, along with my staff to make the right decisions and make it simpler for them so we can start winning games.

“It is still early in the season and I have strong belief that we can do better. We have to do better and everybody is expecting it, including myself, the supporters and the club. We have zero points and zero goals after three games is not the perfect situation for anyone.