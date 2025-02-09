The former Hibs and Hearts man has labelled a banner demanding his departure as ‘inaccurate’

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Hibs and Hearts man has defended his managerial record after fans at his latest club demanded change.

Hamilton Accies fans have been left furious this week after the sale of captain and ex-Easter Road man Scott Martin on deadline day. Amid a run of four straight league defeats that has left them in the Championship’s relegation play-off spot, punters have also directed fury at ownership. Under Rankin, the club have been relegated to League One, but also bounced straight back up via the play-offs and have won the SPFL Trust Trophy in his tenure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ownership has been criticised by Accies supports over a number of years. Rankin made 111 appearances for Hibs as a player between 2008-2011 before becoming a coach at Hearts in 2017, first with the U17s and then becoming U18s boss before getting the call to be Hamilton assistant in 2021 with Stuart Taylor.

He then became manager in 2022. Rankin insists he never had eyes on the banner that read “three years of failure, Rankin out” during a 1-0 Scottish Cup loss to St Johnstone but has defended his record. He told Lanarkshire Live Sport: "I'm not aware of any banner but if that is what it said, then I would say it is not three years of failure.

"We've won a trophy [the SPFL Trust Trophy in 2023] and won promotion last year as well, so that is inaccurate, but everybody is entitled to their opinion. The supporters pay their money and they come and watch us, but to have that negativity at the start of the game - I don't know if the players saw it or not - I think we could be doing with a bit more positivity, especially going into a Scottish Cup tie.

"We've craved a Scottish Cup run for a number of years and I felt this was a good opportunity for us and an opportunity for everyone to get behind us. If that's the way the fans want to go about it, so be it, but it certainly didn't affect the players with their effort, how much they ran, or how much they were prepared to throw their body in front of things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think everybody will see on the highlights Sean McGinty and Reghan Tumilty throwing their bodies in front of things. The fans can question me - that's no bother at all - but they can't question the players' desire to work for me or the coaching staff. I think that is there for all to see.

“"We are going through a tough run, I am not going to deny that, but it's a deflection that's won the game and that is the fine margins that are not going for us right now. Could we work harder to make sure luck comes our way? I'm not sure the players can work any harder than they currently are. They are giving us everything. If they keep up that work rate eventually it will turn."