Former Hibs star gives 'brutally honest' McInnes to Easter Road verdict and puts club chiefs on blast
Former Hibs striker Tam McManus has blasted the current Hibs board of directors and ownership in a post on social media following the sacking of Nick Montgomery.
The Edinburgh club parted company with the Yorkshireman, along with coaches Sergio Raimundo and Miguel Miranda, earlier today with a statement from the Gordon family saying: “As a Board this was not a decision we made lightly, but felt it a necessary one to move the team forward. Although Nick and his coaching team worked tirelessly, their efforts didn’t deliver the results we had hoped for. We’d like to thank Nick, Sergio, and Miguel for all of their hard work and dedication, and wish them all the best for the future.”
The club will now being the search for a new manager as Hibees legend David Gray takes charge of the remaining two matches this season. Speculation is already mounting on who will fill the vacancy with multiple names being touted.
Two of the current front-runners, according to the bookmakers at least, are Kilmarnock’s Derek McInnes and St Mirren’s Stephen Robinson who both lead their clubs to top six finishes this season. Former Aberdeen boss McInnes is the early favourite with oddsmakers and is being heavily discussed across social media.
However, McManus does not believe that the 52-year old, or indeed his Paisley counterpart Robinson, would consider leaving their current posts for Easter Road at this time. Replying to a message on social media which suggested neither would be interested in the role, McManus wrote: “Sadly i have to agree with this. I’d love Derek McInnes at Hibs but being brutally honest why would any manager doing well at a club want to work under the current board/ownership at Easter Road.”
McInnes has secured fourth spot with Kilmarnock which means he has European football to look forward to next season. Not only that but the one time St Johnstone and Bristol City boss has a track record for tuning down opportunities at ‘bigger’ clubs with presumably better salaries to offer having knocked back both the Rangers and Sunderland jobs while in charge of Aberdeen.
