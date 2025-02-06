There’s another former Hibs star set to take on the club this week - and he had some classy words to say about his ex-side.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Hibs star is delighted to see how David Gray has turned things around - but now wants to provide a bump in the road on Scottish Cup duty.

The club legend endured a tough start to life in the dugout at Easter Road but Hibs are now in the top six and eyeing European football after a strong run of form. They take on Championship leaders Ayr United on Friday, managed by another Leith favourite in Scott Brown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s even more former Hibs players to be found at Somerset Park, including assistant Steven Whittaker and veteran attacker Jamie Murphy. The ex-Motherwell and Brighton man featured from the bench for Hibs in the Scottish Cup final almost four years ago when St Johnstone clinched a double to leave the capital side heartbroken, with 2016 the last time they lifted the famous trophy.

Murphy knows how special the competition can be but he believes Ayr have a boost in the form of home comforts. He said: "They still talk about winning the Cup in 2016 at Hibs. It's still on the walls at the training ground and all that kind of stuff. David Gray became a hero that day by scoring the winner and he's turned things right around now as manager.

"We were in the same Scotland Under-21s team. We went all the way through together. I'm delighted for him. It looked like it was going the wrong way at one point, but he's managed to turn it around and now they're pushing for the European places at the top end of the table. For us, we look forward to the cup games.

"As a player, you always have to look forward to the cup games, because there's a chance of winning a trophy. You want to go far and play a Premiership team, which is the draw we've got.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're not at Easter Road, we're playing on our pitch, so there's that chance we can go out and win. Being at home definitely gives us an advantage. We've been doing well, so we go into it thinking we've got a chance to win it. Hibs are a good side, we know that. But at home we also know we can beat anyone.

“It's an exciting time for some of the boys who haven't played up to that level yet, so it will be a good test. It's part of my role to pass on some knowledge. It would be very selfish if I didn't do that. If I can help with just a wee word or two now and again or an arm around the shoulder or whatever, then I'll be there for it.

“It's a chance for some people to prove to themselves they can go higher up the leagues. For me, it's a chance for us as a team to show we're not to be sniffed at going forward, whether it's this year or next year.

"So there's a lot at stake and we're ready for it. Hibs are a big side in Scotland, with a good stadium and good fans. Having them come down and try to beat us at home, it's going to be a great night for everyone at the club."