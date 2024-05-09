The goalkeeper has reflected on his time at Hibs

The former Liverpool and Bolton man loved his time at Hibs even with some tough moments.

Adam Bogdan has revealed how he went from against a Hibs move to loving Edinburgh - plus the heartbreak that followed.

The goalkeeper has regularly represented his nation of Hungary at international level in a playing career including time at Liverpool, Bolton Wanderers, Wigan Athletic and Ferencvaros. He’s been without a club since last summer.

Bogdan made 18 appearances over two spells at Easter Road after initially being signed by Neil Lennon. He grew to love his stint at Hibs but a concussion injury left him wondering what could have been.

He said to Ladbrokes: “The Hibernian move is a funny one because I went there, but I didn't want to go there. At that time, I didn't want to move further north than Manchester, and then Neil Lennon called me.

“He explained that his first-choice goalkeeper had an injury which wasn't really healing, so he needed someone to come in. I obviously knew him from my time at Bolton.

“When I went to Hibs, I fell in love with the city straight away. Edinburgh, for me, was so perfect and compact, we just fell in love with the place. And then, to play for one of the top teams in Edinburgh, in such a nice stadium. For me, it was like the two perfect worlds had met, finally, in my life. I was in a really nice city with so much history and culture, and I was playing for a great team.

“The Scottish league is funny because it's a little bit like a time-travel, sometimes. You know, some places you'd travel to and the games you'd be involved in... there was lots of playing long, and second balls. But then you play against Celtic, who are more like a Premier League team, and then Rangers, in front of 50,000 people.

“Then you go away to another game, where the standard feels more like League One, or League Two football. You get everything in Scotland, but I really enjoyed my time up there.

“Aside from getting relegated with Bolton, the only other real heartbreak I had in my career was with Hibs. The concussion I suffered was so strange because, although it didn't look too serious at the time, I couldn't get out of it for months. In that time, I lost my place in the team, and then Neil Lennon got sacked, and so all of a sudden it just didn't feel the same anymore.

“Then I found myself without a club for six months. I'd had offers, but I didn't want to take them because I knew I wanted to live in a place where the lifestyle was as good as the football, so I was prepared to wait.