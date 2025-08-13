The former Hibs and Rangers man says at time he wouldn’t have said no to crossing the divide

The rivalry between Hearts and Hibs has always been a bitter one. The fans hate each other, the players resent each another and at times the managers have disliked each other. However, remarkably there are a number of players who have represented the Jambos and the Hibees over the years.

Paul Hartley is perhaps the most notable crosser of the divide, as the midfielder played for Hibs from 1998-2000 then Hearts from 2003-2007, not making him the most popular figure at Easter Road. Going the other way, James Keatings moved from Hearts to Hibs in 2015, after being released from his contract at Tynecastle.

Whilst it has happened on occasion, moving from one Edinburgh club to another is still a very rare occurence. But a former Hibees player and fan, who had three spells at the club, has recently revealed he would’ve been willing to move to Hearts, and almost did.

Kevin Thomson almost signed for Hearts under Gary Locke

Speaking on a podcast with Open Goal, former Hibs midfielder and lifelong fan, Kevin Thomson has said that he was close to signing for Hearts. During his second spell at Hibs, Thomson claimed he wasn’t getting enough game time at Easter Road and that Hearts manager at the time, Gary Locke tried to sign him.

He said: “I spoke to Lockie (Gary Locke). At the time I wasn't playing for Terry Butcher and he phoned me saying every time you play, you've been the best player. I know it would be a hard thing for you because of your upbringing, but would you be interested?

"I was like, well, how could you say no really at the time? I was at Hibs at the time but I was out of contract. I would've played for anyone. It's a job although I wouldn't have ideally picked to have played for the Jambos.”

Thomson would ‘never say no’ to Tynecastle move during playing career

Despite his obvious allegiance to Hibs, Thomson went on to say he would’ve signed for Hearts, but in the end the deal fell through and he went elsewhere. He said: "I think they are a brilliant club. Even though I've been brought up a Hibee, I think they are a brilliant club.

"Great facilities, brilliant stadium. I loved playing at Tynecastle. So if you did get offered it, and it came to it, I'd never say no.

"I think you'd be stupid to say no. But at the time, it never came to fruition. It was just chat and I ended up signing for Dundee that summer."

Between his three spells at Hibs, Thomson played for Rangers, Middlesbrough and Dundee before retiring in 2016. The 40 year old had a managerial stint with Kelty Hearts in 2021, where he guided the Fife Jambos to promotion to the Scottish League Two before resigning the following summer.