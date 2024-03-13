Lee Johnson left Hibs earlier this season.

Former Hibs and Sunderland manager Lee Johnson has announced he will be hosting a coaching seminar that will go into all of his football experiences.

Announcing the news via LinkedIn, the Englishman is currently without a club after being sacked by Fleetwood Town. Hibs pulled the trigger on his time at Easter Road at the start of this season, and his tenure with the Cod Army following that lasted just 22 games in charge, losing 10 and winning six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Johnson found success as manager of Bristol City and was Sunderland manager between 2020-2022. His time at Hibs brought a top six finish and European football in his only full season at the helm, but five defeats from nine at the start of this campaign was enough for him to go, with Nick Montgomery replacing him.

The boss had offered free mentor sessions through his professional social media account before but has now decided to offer two free coaching webinars for coaches of all ages after the response he got. Johnson said: “Finally I’m ready to invite you all, to discuss managing a football club.

"From periodisation, to the interview process and everything in between, we will cover all my experiences… Good and bad, in management and coaching.