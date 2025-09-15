The star left Sunderland in the summer after being linked with a return to Hibs.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Hibs and Sunderland man has shown his new fans what he’s all about - with a goal from the halfway line.

During the summer transfer window, the tale of will or won’t Nectar Triantis return to Leith dominated headlines. Head coach David Gray was asked multiple times about the defender turned midfielder who played a key role at the number six position on loan from Sunderland as Hibs finished third in the Premiership, clinching European football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He formed part of Sunderland’s pre-season plans and with options aplenty, Triantis opted for the MLS and Minnesota United. Making his debut over the weekend from the bench, he grabbed an assist for the second goal in a 3-1 win versus San Diego, but his winner left jaws dropped.

Nectar Triantis scores from the halfway line

Seeing the goalkeeper off his line, the midfielder won the ball back in the middle of the pitch and hooked it over him and into the net. Head coach Eric Ramsay said afterwards: "I've watched him a lot prior to coming in. I know the level he's played at. I know what he's been through over the course of pre-season.

"I know the level of a Premier League pre-season and for him to have done that over six, seven weeks and be a part of very competitive, very, very competitive teams, in friendly games, you know he's going to be somewhere near match ready for this level and he couldn't have had a better debut in my eyes, showed real maturity for someone of his age."

Minnesota United’s head of recruitment, roster strategy and negotiation, Hank Stebbins, recently admitted that Hibs played a key role in why they signed Triantis. He said last month: “We see him as primarily as a midfielder and have recruited him as a midfielder. We have recruited him as a six as we really liked what we saw from him playing for Hibernian in Scotland, now coming from Sunderland, recently promoted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why Minnesota United signed former Hibs player

“Spent last year at Hibernian, played as a centre back in Australia. Actually started as a young player as winger in Australia when we first met with him which is interesting when you watch him play.

“He will go long runs with the ball, kind of dribbling coming out of the midfield, and driving forward, he does have really quality close control. We knew we had played centre back which was appealing but when we saw him playing at Hibernian, that was the first time he had started playing that central defensive midfield role. What he offers us is he’s a big body, he wins headers, he is very powerful.

“He is doubling down on what we are already very good at and hopefully taking it to another level. He is going to be really effective on set pieces, a really good defensive structure. He’s an intelligent player and he offers an element of ability to pass the ball. Can play forward in a really effective manner.”