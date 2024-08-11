The former Hibs star has moved to Ireland | SNS Group

He counts Hibs, Sunderland and more amongst former clubs.

Marc McNulty has completed a move to Shamrock Rovers in Ireland as he makes his latest transfer switch.

The Edinburgh-born striker was last at Spartans in League Two but now joins the side currently taking part in the League of Ireland. He started his career at Livingston, having two loan spells at Hibs across 2019 and 2020, a productive stint with 12 goals and seven assists in just 25 matches.

South of the border, he has represented several clubs including Coventry City, Sheffield United and Sunderland, who he scored five times with three assists in the 19/20 season before swapping a Black Cats loan for Easter Road, playing the same amount of games in red and white as he he did in green. Since leaving Hibs, the forward has featured for Dundee United, Orange County and Spartans.

Speaking on signing the forward, Hoops’ head coach Stephen Bradley said: “We’re delighted. Marc was in with us a few weeks ago, he trained with us for just over a week and we liked what we saw. It was former Rovers player Enda Stevens who put him onto us having mentioned him to me a few months back.

“But these things can take time as Marc was playing in the States and back home in Scotland. So we followed up, Enda really liked and recommended him, so when we got Marc in we saw why. So he’s done well and we’re delighted to get him in.

“He does a bit or everything to be fair. He can come off and play, he has really good movement in behind and is a good finisher. You can see he has played at a good level, so I’m excited to get Marc in and get him into the group and he sees how we play.”