It’s been a busy weekend in the Scottish Premiership with one manager’s time in charge coming to an end. Following a home defeat to Aberdeen, Rangers bid farewell to Michael Beale and will now begin the hunt for his replacement.

As the Ibrox side start the interview process, Hearts were able to celebrate a much needed away win as they beat Ross County 1-0 thanks to a second-half goal from Alan Forrest. Hibs, on the other hand, were held to a 0-0 draw at Easter Road against Dundee FC. Following the seventh matchday in the Scottish Premiership, here is the latest news from Hibs’ and Hearts’ league rivals.

Queen’s Park ‘to sign’ ex-Premier League star

Queen’s Park are poised to sign former Motherwell midfielder Stuart McKinstry, who was released by Leeds United this summer, despite interest from Gillingham, Forest Green Rovers and Wrexham (The Daily Record).

The Spiders are set to sign the Scotland under-21 cap on a deal for the rest of the season. He has been a free agent since leaving Leeds United in the summer but despite strong interest from the above clubs in the English Football Leagues, the ex-Motherwell academy midfielder is hopeful of returning north of the border.

Leeds signed McKinstry for £400,000 and he went on to feature in the Premier League before returning to Motherwell on a loan spell. However, he went out of favour shortly after Stuart Kettlewell came in and played with wingers.

Ex-Hoops keyman starts departure rumours

Jota, the winger who was transferred from Celtic this summer, has deleted the mention of him as an Al-Ittihad player from his Instagram profile after being left out of their domestic squad (The Daily Record).

The Celtic fan favourite signed with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side for £25 million but after the club filled their foreign player quota for the upcoming campaign, the 24-year-old was left out of the side. It now means he is only eligible to play in AFC Champions League and the Club World Cup games unless he is drafted back into the first-team in January.

It has now also been reported the player’s agent is in talks with the club over ripping up his contract with Tottenham reportedly considering a move for the winger.

Former Rangers player linked with Ibrox return

Since Michael Beale’s sacking, the bookies have been quick to compile a list of those set to replace him. The current Yokohama F Mariners head coach, Kevin Muscat - who spent the 2002-03 season as an Ibrox player, is the favourite, according to the odds (The Scotsman).