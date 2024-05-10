Former Nottingham Forest + Hibs ace has sights on Champions League dream with a twist after future declaration
A Hibs favourite has declared his future will be with Mohun Bagan as he looks ahead to another season with the Indian side.
Jason Cummings started his career at Easter Road and made a name for himself with 71 goals and 23 assists in 149 games, helping them to Scottish Cup and Championship glory. He has spent this season with the Indian Super League club, where he has claimed the Super League Shield. His side lost out in the ISL final, with his goal not enough to prevent a 3-1 defeat against Mumbai City.
He will also play in the Asian equivalent of the Champions League next season after a maiden campaign with 19 goals in 37 matches, following a lucrative move to Kolkata from A-League club Central Coast Mariners. Cummings reinvented himself down under, becoming an Australian international after a tough spell at Dundee.
Nottingham Forest snapped the striker up from Hibs in 2017 but he failed to make a sustained impact, spending time on loan at Rangers, Peterborough and Luton Town before joining Shrewsbury Town permanently in 2019.
His 2021 return to Scottish football at Dens Park didn’t work out but now Cummings can’t wait for his Indian future as he declared he’ll be representing Mohun Bagan again next season.
He said: "We'll come back stronger. I am waiting for that. We have a big challenge in the Champions League. We certainly have the ability to compete in it, although we still have a lot to learn.”
